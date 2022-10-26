Ghana: Govt Committed to Excellent Education - Ashaiman MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ashaiman, Albert BoakyeOkyere has said government will continue to invest in education, especially at the pre-tertiary level, as it remained one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's core flagship programmes.

He said it was for this reason that government had been doing the needful to ensure that every Ghanaian child of school going age benefitted from formal education.

"Excellent education is key to every country's socio-economic development and guarantees life security to children, so that they can enjoy better life in future," he noted.

Mr.Okyeremade the assertion in an interview on the sidelines of arecent tour of some centres in the municipality, where candidates wrote the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to him, it was to achieve this goal that government introduced the free Senior High School (SHS) policy coupled with other incentives, such as the one-teacher, one- laptop intervention.

"The free SHS had also removed cost initially bore by parents through governments' absorption of fees, expansion of infrastructure and improve in quality and equity, so that every Ghanaian have opportunity to access education," he stated.

The MCE noted these interventions by the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration was further aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4 that buttresses accessibility, facility and quality of tuition in our educational institutions.

He further advised the candidates that, it behooved on them to write their papers with honesty, so that when the results were declared each of them would justify the SHS they would gain admission to.

He added that the future of Ghana depended on them, therefore they needed toexhibit dedication, integrity and eschew all examination malpractices.

BECE is the main examination that qualifies students from the junior high schools in the country for admission into secondary, vocational and technical schools.

It is written after three years of junior secondary education. It is administered by the Ghana Education Service under the Ministry of Education and conducted by the West Africa Examination Council.