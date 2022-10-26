Ghana: 10 Farmers Schooled on Biochar, Composite Technologies

A workshop for selected organic farmers in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Efia-Kwesimintsim Municipality ended over the weekend at Mampong Ahanta with farmers schooled on new farming technologies.

The four-day event was funded by the United States Forest Service.

The selected farmers made up of five females and five males were trained in the making of biochar and compost to be applied on their farms to provide better yields.

A United States Agency for International Development (USAID) trained technician in biochar production, Mr Asibi Bawa said farmers need to adopt the new technologies, a process which the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) was collaborating with some nongovernmental organisations to increase their production, with less labour force.

He said the application of chemicals on their farms were causing harm to the land and the crops as well, since many organisms which helped crops to grow were been killed by these chemicals.

Mr Asibi explained that, these fertilisers and chemicals used on their farms were harmful to human consumption and the crops or grains did not stay long enough unlike crops applied with organic manure.

The Regional Director of MOFA at Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Daniel Asimenu said most farmers did not acquired enough knowledge in modern farming techniques.

They therefore, relied on the old methods, believing the soil was fertile enough to grow their crops.

Madam Hannah Arthur, a farmer from Kwesimintsim who cultivates cassava and vegetables said she was going to apply the new methods in order to get better yields crops and also teach her colleagues.

Mr Zato Bomfolono, a farmer from Apremdo cultivates vegetables, maize and cassava said the workshop was an eye opener.

The West African Regional Advisor for the United States Forest Services International Programmes, Madam Destina Samani told the farmers to apply the acquired knowledge and also transfer the technology to others, since they have become trainers.

The Executive Director of Goshen Global Vision, Madam Mary Perpetua Kwakuyi who organised the workshop, said the farmers would be put into small manageable groups.

Present at the closing ceremony was Madam Gloria Odoom, Project Management Specialist of Mission Environment Office/Climate Integration Lead, USAID, MOFA extension officers from STMA.