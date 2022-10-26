Ghana: Accra Academy Holds 90th Anniversary Fundraising

The Accra Academy as part of efforts to provide accommodation for its staff, has held the 90th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner in Accra on Saturday.

With a target of about GH¢ 20 million to be raised, the 64-apartments staff housing project is expected to be completed within four years as old students from various year groups made donations and pledges towards the construction.

The occasion which was also used to launch an endowment fund for the school saw old students (Bleoobi) make donations towards the completion of residential facilities for teachers.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman and Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Bleoobi Neenyi Ghartey VII, said it was crucial to make teachers comfortable by providing them accommodation to improve upon the quality of education at the school.

"With the increasing number of students, it has become very difficult to get enough teachers as paying rent had also become a challenge for fresh graduate teachers," he stated.

"We believe that providing accommodation for our teachers would get them to stay and support the education of the young ones," he added.

He said, they were very proud of the school and would ensure that they maintained their standards by supporting with teacher's accommodation.

"Let us keep supporting the construction of the teacher's flat and other projects for the benefit of the school to become the best in the country," he stressed.

President of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association Bleoobi Kofi Amoa -Awuah, appealed to old students to come on board to make the association more vibrant.

He said, they were working towards extending networks on public university campuses while working more closely with authorities of the school to enhance development.

"There is more work to be done and I challenge all to be committed to the course especially by helping to raise the starting capital for the staff accommodation project," he stated.

Headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel Fiemawhle said there was the need for partnerships with government to provide staff accommodation across the country.

"Usually most efforts of government on education exclude staff accommodation which is challenging. It is heartwarming to gather and raise money for a worthy cause," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The occasion was also used to present awards to distinguished old students who contributed to the growth of the school.

The Platinum category was received by Jacob Korley Okine '45 (Post Humous) and Wilson Quartey Tei' 68.

The Gold winners were Alex Gary Nii Oko Ankrah '71 (Post Humous), Brig - Gen George Partington' 71, Prof. Isaac Odame '74, Rev. William Foli Garr' 78, Nii Maale-Adsei '80, Robert Kofigah' 80 and Roger Allotey '81 while there were silver awards to some individuals and year groups.

Platinum winner Bleeobi Wilson Tei said, Accra Academy could be the top school in the country but for the fact that there were no accommodation for teachers.

"The best teachers walked away because there was no accommodation for teachers and I am glad that we are putting in place measures for the flat to be built and urge on all to come on board," he stated.