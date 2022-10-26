Ghana: Dol - Heart of Lions Win Volta Derby, Tema Youth Winless

Heart of Lions maintained their supremacy over Volta Rangers as they recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory in their Match Day Four Volta region derby of the Division One League in Zone 3.

Ayara Sadat's late goal in the 86th minute was enough to hand the former Premier League sides the bragging rights on Sunday.

Heart of Lions dominated play throughout the first half but failed to convert the numerous chances created.

Back from recess, it could have been the first goal for Heart of Lions but forward Samuel Agbeyengah missed from the spot in the 70th minute.

With the game approaching the dying embers, Ayara Sadat scored what proved to be the decider in the 86th minute to seal all three points for the host.

Tema Youth recorded their third defeat in four games as they succumbed to another 2-0 defeat to Attram De Visser at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The host were punished in the third minute when Osah Tetteh Bernardino scored from a rebound before youngster Richard Apokum doubled the advantage in the 88th minute.

Akatsi All Stars stunned Golden Kick 1-0 at home, courtesy a 15th minute goal from Faisal Charwetey.

In Zone 1A, Debibi United continued with their fine form to pick another victory on the road with a 2-0 score over Kasena Nan-Kana.

Goals from Felix Oppong and Zakaria Wisdom gave the new entrants their third win.

Awudu Mohammed's 15th minute goal gave another former Premier League campaigners, WAFA their second win with a slender 1-0 victory over Holy Stars.

Tano Bofoakwa stunned Unity by a lone goal from Saakwa Dauda's 68th minute header.

In Zone 2, Daniel Moro scored twice to hand Kenpong Academy a 2-1 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs as Richard Addai grabbed a consolation for Dwarfs.

It was a thrilling encounter at the Sunyani Coronation Park which ended barren between B.A. United and Mighty Royals.

In other results, Asokwa Deportivo drew 2-2 with Asekem, Susubiri was held to a pulsating 1-1 draw by Vision, SkyyFC defeatedSefwi All 2-0, Maana lost 0-2 to Steadfast, All Blacks pip Future Stars 1-0, Eleven Wonders won 3-1 against Wa Yaasin whileSempiemerged 2-0 victors against Mighty Jets.