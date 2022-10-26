Ghana: Majority Chief Whip - Govt Working to Resolve Challenges

Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu has assured the citizenry of the government's commitment and determination to ameliorate the socioeconomic hardships they are going through.

He indicated that Ghana was not the only country going through such hardships so they should bear with the Akufo-Addo-led administration to resolve the challenges.

"I do agree that times are hard but the government is working hard to resolve the issues since there is no country that is not facing socioeconomic challenges, even the developed countries are also in trouble," Mr Iddrisu noted.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo injected capital to clean-up the sector and rescue savings of millions of depositors thereby, adding up to the debt situation and insisted that the debt was left behind by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the energy sector.

Mr Iddrisu, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region added that the banking sector mess was not caused by the current government but caused by the NDC and urged citizens to have patience with the government to resolve the economic challenges.

"I do agree that times are hard but this government is working hard to resolve, there is no country that is not facing economic challenges even the developed countries like UK and the then prime minister resigned because of the economic challenges and they could not manage it and the finance minister was also sacked," he stressed.

Mr Iddrisu described as irresponsible the call by Martin Kpebu, private legal practitioner to impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo although the country was facing challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic and Russia invasion of Ukraine and other factors and it would be out of place to call for impeachment of the president.

Mr Kpebu observed that the president is clueless in managing the economy - clueless and incompetent and asked Parliament to begin processes to impeach the president following mismanagement of the economy.

Mr Iddrisu stated that it was an irresponsible comment to impeach the president on what grounds when the nation was going through difficult times but to invoke Article 69 of the 1992 Constitution had no basis and pointed out that President Akufo-Addo is the most unlucky president given the circumstance he finds himself as leader of the country.