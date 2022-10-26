Ghana: Apetorgbor Re-Elected Anyaa Sowutuom NDC Deputy Communication Officer

Journalist and political activist, Ralph Apetorgbor, has been re-elected as the Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

He polled a total votes cast of 514 to defeat three other contenders to secure the slot during the NDC's Constituency Delegates Conference held in Accra.

The three other contenders were Yusif Abioh Ankonu, Godwin Kwawu and Patrick Acquah.

Speaking to the press after the elections, Mr Apetorgbor said he had retained the position for the second time as a result of his loyalty, experience, hard work and transparency and

promised to offer communication leadership for the Anyaa Sowutuom NDC by bringing his expertise, experience and connections to the advantage of the party's presidential and parliamentary election campaigns.

He pledged to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election saying "my vision is to work hard by offering communication leadership to enable NDC to win Election 2024, become the governing party in 2025 and through that develop the constituency in diverse ways",

Mr Apetorgbor, who is also an administrator has worked with several media houses in including The Ghanaian Times, the Spectator, Daily Express and Telegraph; and a researcher at Parliament House.

He is Director of Administration and Planning at policy think tank, Think Progress Ghana, has contributed enormously to the NDC at both national, regional, constituency levels, a member of the National Information Communication Technology Directorate, Secretary to the National Collation Committee of NDC, a member of the 2020 National Taskforce Committee, former President of Pentecost University branch of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) of the NDC and a former branch secretary amongst others.