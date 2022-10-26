Nigeria: Release of Kanu Won't Bring Crisis in S'east, Igbo Monarchs, Clergy Reply FG

Traditional rulers and representatives of clergy men in Igbo land have disagreed with the Federal Government that the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would instigate crisis in the South East.

The monarchs and the clergy who were in Abuja on Monday to witness proceedings on the Federal Government's stay of execution suit against the IPOB Leader, argued that Kanu's release would rather bring peace and end the building tension in the zone.

Federal Government's legal team had while aducing reasons it had refused to release the IPOB leader despite the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted him of all counts of terrorism charge preferred against him, claimed that there would be crisis in South East if Kanu were released.

The FG's Counsel further claimed that Kanu " is a flight risk and a threat to national security", hence, his fundamental rights should be suspended.

But the monarchs who spoke exclusicely with Vanguard, expressed sadness over the arguments of the Federal Government, insisting that Kanu's release is rather the only known solution to the current unease in Igbo land.

Similarly, the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said that Kanu is not a flight risk or national security risk contrary to claims by the Federal Government.

The Igbo monarchs argued that the wild jubilation and eruption of joy across South East that greeted the Court of Appeal judgement which discharged Kanu was a firm proof that his release would finally usher inpeace to Igbo land.

Chairman of Ndieze in Ibeku land, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State,

HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Ezigbo, who was among the delegation in Abuja to solidarise with Kanu during the Monday court hearing, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to simply comply with the court order and stop looking for excuses to hold Kanu in perpetual custody.

" We want to refute the claims by the Federal Government that Kanu's release will bring crisis in South East. It's not true. We are the traditional rulers and we know our subjects: the joy and celebration that erupted when the Appeal Court judgement was announced was a sure proof that what matters most to them is the release of Kanu.

" So, the Federal Government's argument holds no water. Buhari should prove himself as a man of honour and obey the rule of law by releasing Kanu".

Another monarch on the delegation, HRM Eze Eddy Ibeabuchi,Okwu 1 of Okwulaga Afaraukwu,urged President Buhari to respect his earlier promise to a delegation of Igbo leaders in who met with him in 2021when he said he would abide by the court decisions on Kanu.

" Now that the court has discharged and case against Kanu Mr President should please honour his own words", the monarch appealed...

Similarly, former Chairman, Council of Ndieze, Umuahia North LGA, HRM Eze Pastor Philip Ajomuiwe, who was also on the delegation, said that release of Kanu would bring total peace both to the South East and the entire country.

Others on the delegation were HRM Eze Innocent Nwigwe; HRM Eze Ben Oriaku of Ikwuano; HRM Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu; and the General Overseer of Word Transformation Church, Apostle Mike Chimeremeze.

They all pleaded with President Buhari to honour his words; and not to miss his last opportunity of showing care for the Igbo race by releasing Kanu.

The monarchs said they might not leave Abuja until Kanu was released to them, expressing optimism that he would triumph in his current ordeals.

COSEYL in a statement by its President, Goodluck Ibem, claimed that that the refusal of the Federal Government to release Kanu despite court pronouncements in his favour could be a veiled punishment to him for " exposing Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda".

The Coalition condemned the President's disobedience to the rule of law concerning Kanu.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part:"We condemn in strongest terms the blatant abuse of power, impunity and rascality of the highest order by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami in obeying the court of Appeal order that discharged and acquitted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"On day of the court of Appeal judgement that discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu, there was great joy, merriment and jubilation in all Igboland and other places where NdIgbo are living.

"People were joyful for hearing such a great news. How then can someone who his people were very happy on hearing the good news of his Appeal Court judgement be " a flight risk person" and a threat to National Security?"

COSEYL further argued that terrorists groups and bandists operating in the North are the real security threats to the country.

"It is crystal clear that the real threat to National Security in our country today are Boko Haram members, ISWAP, and murderous Jihadists and terrorists".