Liberia: Internal Audit Agency to Commence Reform and Strategic Plan to Improve Internal Control Across in Ministries

Monrovia — The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has announced a five-year strategic plan in an effort to improve internal control and enhance human resource capacity across the government.

Accordingly, the reform process would increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the internal audit functions and also create a pathway for stakeholders to have confidence in the public sector.

Addressing a press conference, the director of communications of the IAA, Adolphus B. Kawah, revealed that the institution will hold two-week in-house technical working sessions to review existing policies as well as develop new ones that are relevant for subsequent validation to achieve the plan.

Kawah said that the technical working session will review the entity's strategic plan and determine a realistic milestone that will drive the achievement of their strategic goals in the short, medium, and long terms.

"This technical working session will extensively review our entity's plan and determine milestones that will drive achievement in our plan", he said.

He also said, despite the plan being a five-year plan, they are determined to achieve some of the major goals in the ensuing fiscal year by transitioning from manual to automation of audit processes in an effort to ensure real-time reporting, efficiency, and quality of service delivery.

He further said this reform presents an opportunity to assess the IAA weaknesses and identify opportunities for improvement in the services they provide at various ministries, agencies, and commissions of the government.

"With the new management team and highly qualified, motivated, and competent professionals, the public is assured of our commitment and determination to delivering the best results as expected of us," he said.

He, however, disclosed that the reform is not about censuring works of predecessors, but instead, it is building upon what was passed over from previous management and developing new strategies and ideas that conform to present-day reality.

