Nigeria: #COP27 - Current Emission Pledges Not Enough to Save Humanity, Says New UN Report

This is UN Climate Change's second such report, providing a critical update to last year's inaugural NDC synthesis report.

A new report from the United Nations Climate Change secretariat has indicated that the current commitments will still increase emissions by 10.6 per cent by 2030, and will spell doom for humanity if more efforts are not made by the concerned parties.

When compared to 2010 levels, the report, however, noted that the current pledges constitute an improvement over 2021 assessment, but are still not enough to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The new commitments, it says, have shown that countries were on a path to increase emissions by 13.7 per cent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, which it noted were higher.

The Report

Titled: "Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement," the report has shown that the combined climate pledges of 193 Parties under the Paris Agreement could put the world on track for around 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century.

In a 2021 analysis, it showed that projected emissions would continue to increase beyond 2030 but this year's analysis shows that while emissions are no longer increasing after 2030, they are still not demonstrating the rapid downward trend science says is necessary this decade.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's 2018 report had indicated that Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions needed to be cut 45 per cent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels.

The latest science from the IPCC released earlier this year uses 2019 as a baseline, indicating that greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut 43 per cent by 2030.

This, the report noted, is critical to meeting the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe droughts, heatwaves and rainfall.

"The downward trend in emissions expected by 2030 shows that nations have made some progress this year," said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, who added that; "But the science is clear and so are our climate goals under the Paris Agreement. We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5 degrees Celsius world.

"To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years."

UN kicks against slow pace

UN Climate Change analysed the climate action plans - known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) - of 193 Parties to the Paris Agreement, including 24 updated or new NDCs submitted after the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) up until 23 September 2022.

Taken together, the plans cover 94.9 per cent of total global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019.

"At the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year, all countries agreed to revisit and strengthen their climate plans," said Mr Stiell, adding; "The fact that only 24 new or updated climate plans were submitted since COP 26 is disappointing. Government decisions and actions must reflect the level of urgency, the gravity of the threats we are facing, and the shortness of the time we have remaining to avoid the devastating consequences of runaway climate change."

About the report

This is UN Climate Change's second such report, providing a critical update to last year's inaugural NDC synthesis report. While the overall findings of the report are stark, there are said to be glimmers of hope.

Most of the Parties that submitted new or updated NDCs are said to have strengthened their commitment to reducing or limiting greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and/or 2030, demonstrating increased ambition in addressing climate change.

A second UN Climate Change report on long-term low-emission development strategies, also released Wednesday, looked at countries' plans to transition to net-zero emissions by or around mid-century.

The report indicated that these countries' greenhouse gas emissions could be roughly 68 per cent lower in 2050 than in 2019, if all the long-term strategies are fully implemented on time.

Current long-term strategies (representing 62 Parties to the Paris Agreement) account for 83 per cent of the world's GDP, 47 per cent of the global population in 2019, and around 69 per cent of total energy consumption in 2019. This is a strong signal that the world is starting to aim for net-zero emissions.

The report notes, however, that many net-zero targets remain uncertain and postpone into the future critical action that needs to take place now. Ambitious climate action before 2030 is said to be urgently needed to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.

With the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) just around the corner, Mr Stiell called on governments to revisit their climate plans and make them stronger, in order to close the gap between where emissions are heading and where science indicates they should be this decade.

"COP27 is the moment where global leaders can regain momentum on climate change, make the necessary pivot from negotiations to implementation and get moving on the massive transformation that must take place throughout all sectors of society to address the climate emergency," he said.

Invitation to COP27

The UN official urged national governments to come to COP27 to show how they will put the Paris Agreement to work in their home countries through legislation, policies and programmes, as well as how they will cooperate and provide support for implementation. He also called for nations to make progress at COP27 in four priority areas: mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and finance.

"COP27 will be the world's watershed moment on climate action," said Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP27 President-Designate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister added; "The report from UN Climate Change and before that from the IPCC is a timely reminder for all of us. Raising ambition and urgent implementation is indispensable for addressing the climate crisis. This includes cutting and removing emissions faster and at a wider scope of economic sectors, to protect us from more severe adverse climate impacts and devastating loss and damage."

"The synthesis report is a testimony to the fact that we are off-track on achieving the Paris Climate Goal and keeping the 1.5 degrees within reach," added Mr Shoukry. "This is a sobering moment, and we are in a race against time. Several of those who are expected to do more, are far from doing enough, and the consequences of this are affecting lives and livelihoods across the globe. I am conscious that it is and should be a continuum of action until 2030 then 2050, however, these alarming findings merit a transformative response at COP27."

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: "It is critical that we do everything within our means to keep 1.5C in reach, as we promised in the Glasgow Climate Pact. These reports show that although we have made some progress - and every fraction of a degree counts - much more is needed urgently. We need the major emitters to step up and increase ambition ahead of COP27."

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from 6 to 18 November.