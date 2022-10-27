Nigeria: 51 Nigerians Honoured for Contributions to Nigeria-China Relations

26 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nigeria on Wednesday awarded 51 Nigerians for their contributions to strengthening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China.

They were conferred with the 2022 October 1 China-Nigeria Friendship award as the bilateral friendship between both countries also hit 50 years.

The annual award ceremony commemorates the Oct. 1 National Day celebration of China, the Independence Anniversary of Nigeria and the bilateral relations between both countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, commended and congratulated the awardees who were selected across diverse sectors for sustaining the cordial relationship between both countries.

Cui, who was represented by Mr Zhang Yi, Minister Councilor of the Chinese Embassy, said the friendship between both countries has been very beneficial across all fields and growing every year.

"While tasting the sweet fruits of our mutually beneficial cooperation, we should never forget those who worked tirelessly and made valuable contributions to our brotherly relationship," Cui said.

Sen. Nora Dadu'ut, Member, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism lauded the Chinese Embassy for the initiative to recognize the efforts of Nigerians in contributing to the beautiful friendship between both countries.

Recipients of the 2022 Oct. 1st China-Nigeria awards include; Sen. Iyiola Omisoire, National Secretary of the All-Progressives Congress; Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-general, National Council for Arts and Culture among others.

