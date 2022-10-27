Nigeria: Canada, Australia Raise Fresh Alarm Over Likely Terrorist Attack in Abuja

Australian and Canadian authorities have issued travel advisories on Nigeria, warning their citizens to be on alert.

They issued the warning 72 hours after the US and UK said terrorists were plotting to strike in Nigeria's capital.

After the warning, the US authorised evacuation of its citizens and embassy staff in Nigeria.

In its advisory, Australian government advised its citizens to reconsider the need to travel to Nigeria.

It listed Abuja and surrounding areas as places prone to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping.

"The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria. If, despite our advice, you undertake travel within Nigeria, research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing," it advised.

It noted that people who have to travel to Nigeria are at risk of terrorist attacks, kidnappings violent civil unrest and crime.

On its part, Canada also advised its citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Nigeria, "including in Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings".

Security forces move to thwart attacks

However, Daily Trust findings show that security forces have been working hard to avert severe attacks on Abuja and its environs by terrorists loyal to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Daily Trust had reported how terrorists and their collaborators who have been mapping and strategising on how to launch multiple attacks to attract global attention were arrested in Abuja and neighbouring communities.

Sources told this newspaper that the advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja on Sunday was to emphasise the obvious truth that terrorists and other criminal elements have established several cells, especially in the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They said the terrorists were receiving "guidance" from their superiors living within and outside Nigeria on how to perfect "the massive onslaught on the symbol of authority" to prove that they were still strong and could attack anywhere.

It was learnt that their influx into Abuja was sequel to massive aerial reconnaissance and ground operations by Nigerian troops in the far northern Borno bordering Chad, Niger and Cameroon and the Alagarno and Sambosa forests in North East, as well as bombardments in forested areas in parts of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states all in North West that led to the destruction of many cells and bonkers of the terrorists.

ISWAP foot soldiers in and around Abuja

Some of our sources said that some ISWAP commanders and foot soldiers have melted into the civilian population in and around Abuja perfecting plans to launch attacks about the same time.

"The advisory is true but we have been working on the issue for months, we have been arresting suspects and they are revealing a lot to us," one of our sources, said.

"We have gone far in securing not only the FCT but Nigeria at large... The terrorists have no hiding place anymore because we are tracking and picking them.

"We know all their antics. Many of them are working as mechanics, tailors, carpenters, labourers and even experts in some fields... We know what is happening," he said.

Daily Trust reports that about two weeks ago, two high-profile terrorists were located at the Tipper garage, along the Kubwa Express Road by Jahi District and security operatives put them on their radar.

And on Thursday, October 20, one Abubakar Dan Borno, an ISWAP kingpin who fled from the Sambisa Forest, was picked at Mararaba, a suburb of Abuja in Nasarawa State after days of trailing. The suspect was reportedly handed over to the military and taken to the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for interrogation.

Our correspondent reports that intelligence has shown that some of the terrorists targeting Abuja live in Kaduna, Kano and other north-western states and only come to Abuja from time to time to have face-to-face interaction with the foot soldiers they planted.

Sources said one Abubakar Musa, an ISWAP logistics facilitator, who was picked on Monday, was trailed and arrested at the Falgore village in Tudun Wada LGA of Kano State.

It was learnt that many others were being trailed and picked as part of efforts to break the circle working hard to wreak havoc on the FCT and other major towns across Nigeria.

"There are many reasons for the desperation by the terrorists," another source told the Daily Trust.