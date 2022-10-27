Nigeria: Tinubu's Campaign Replies Obaseki Over "Break Up" Comment

Governor Obaseki said recently that Nigeria will break up if the APC wins the 2023 presidential election.

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has replied the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over his comment that Nigeria risks breaking up if Bola Tinubu emerges as president in 2023.

Mr Obaseki, a former member of the APC, had on Monday, during inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party's Campaign Council in the state, said the country will break up if APC wins next year's election.

"I believe that this will be an easy election for us if we campaign right, because honestly, our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting for a government like APC.

"In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up. This country will fail. It has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC government has done to this country. I don't know how we will recover. For us my heart is beating; by the time Atiku gets in, we will not be able to sleep day and night.

"As I speak to you today, the debt of Nigeria is going to 60 trillion. When are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing. When I spoke more than a year ago, I did not know it was as bad as this," Mr Obaseki said.

The Director, Public Engagements and New Media of APC PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, in a statement on Wednesday, described the comment as "nonsensical and puerile".

Mr Fani-Kayode argued that while Mr Obaseki is at liberty to back anyone, it is "unfair for him to attribute aome kind of divine or deific status to Atiku Abubakar or hold him out as a unifier or bridge builder."The former aviation minister equally accused the PDP presidential candidate of having a history of betraying associates.

According to Mr Fani-Kayode, the decision of Atiku to work against the PDP's power rotation policy is akin to destroying the party.

"Atiku is by far the most destructive force that has bedevilled the Fourth Republic.

"Not only did he attempt to destroy President Olusegun Obasanjo and his administration which he served from 1999 till 2007 but he also destroyed the chances of his party the PDP and President Goodluck Jonathan from winning the presidential election in 2015 by his infamous deceit and betrayal," he said.

Mr Fani-Kayode served as the spokesperson of former President Goodluck Jonathan's campaign organisation in 2015.