Africa: #COP27 - CJID to Launch Three Research Papers, Discuss Climate Change in West Africa

As representatives from countries across the world will be convening in Egypt for the 27th Conference of the Parties, COP27, stakeholders working on Climate Change across the Anglophone countries are set to meet in Abuja for a one-day summit today, Thursday, 27 October, to discuss pertinent issues as regards climate change in the continent.

The maiden summit, themed; "Road to COP 27" is organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), through its Development Programme, and it is expected to generate important discourse on a series of climate change research papers produced by the Centre over the course of the year.

The research papers explored climate change and related issues as follows; Feasibility of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in West Africa; Impact of Climate Change on Female Farmers in Nigeria and Ghana; Impact of Russia/Ukraine Crisis on Energy Transition and Africa's Focus at COP 27 and the Global Climate Change Debate.

The event will be streamed live and will feature four different panels to speak to key issues as found in the research papers. A panel will also be speaking on "Environmental Disaster and Flooding in Nigeria: Role of Stakeholders", where panellists will be speaking about the current flood disaster plaguing the country that has displaced several people with hundreds of lives lost.

Tobi Oluwatola, the Executive Director of CJID will give welcome remarks while some of the stakeholders expected at the event include Dayo Olaide, the Deputy Director of the Nigerian Office, MacArthur Foundation; a renowned global climate change expert, Chukwumerije Okereke; former Nigerian Minister of Power, Lanre Babalola; Ministry of Environment, Department of Climate Change (DCC), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), FCT Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), media organisations, Non- Governmental Organisations, authors of the research papers, and a host of climate change experts.

According to the Deputy Director at the CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, the summit is a media convening to discuss some of the most important climate change issues.

"As we head to COP27, a lot has hanged from the global climate conversation since COP26, so the research efforts at CJID in the last year have been to review the feasibility of climate ambitions in Nigeria, Ghana and The Gambia, the impact of Russia/Ukraine crisis on energy transition, and the focus of Africa at COP27."

