Liberia: Kailondo's Son Bail Out

George Kailando Jr., son of a renowned Liberian businessman was recently arrested by officers of the Liberia National Police for allegedly shooting a friend Mohammed Kamara in the Congo Town area.

Defendant Kailondo was investigated and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice on Monday, October 24, 2022 for prosecution after which he was being bailed out pending trial into the matter.

He had been charged with crimes of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person's life, possession, and sale of physical objects for lethal use. The crimes violate chapter 17.11 and chapter 14 sections 14.23.

Police charge sheet reveals that on October 7, 2022, that the defendant took a pistol (gun) from the victim's hands, and while playing with it, he reportedly fires the victim in the stomach and the victim was rushed to the John F Kennedy Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Liberia National Police's in-depth investigation established that the pistol in question belongs to one Khalil Bongaray who is yet to be brought for questioning over how he obtained the instrument.

Police's account further noted that when Kailondo Jr., saw the gun with the victim, he (Kailondo) contended that the gun was fake and needed to test it, while in the process, a shot was discharged.

At the same time, lawyers representing defendant Kailando Jr, have secured an availed surety bond awaiting court trial.