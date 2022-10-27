Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Meet Council of State, Association of Bankers On Economy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at separate events on Tuesday met with members of the Council of State and the Association of Bankers to discuss ways at dealing with the country's economic challenges.

Ghana is facing a very challenging economic crisis which has seen the country's cedi falling against the dollar and consumer inflation going high.

The meeting afforded President Akufo-Addo the platform to disclose to the associations, the government's negotiations with the IMF and solicit the views of both the Council of State and the Association of Bankers, as well as seek their buy-ins.

The President said the meeting was important because the government and the IMF were still talking and hopefully, concluding very soon the negotiations which would have an important impact on the economy.

President Akufo-Addo said the government needed the support of all to be able to deal with the impending economic challenges and turn the country around.

"Basically, what I want you to do and that is the reason why also the Finance Minister, BOG Governor and officials of government are here, is to indicate to you where we have gotten to in the negotiations we are having with the Fund... "

Members of the Economic Management Team, the Chief of Staff, the Trade Minister, and the Ghana Revenue Authority Boss, amongst others, were all present at the meeting.