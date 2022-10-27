Ghana: Constituency Election - High Interest in Polls Is Indication NDC Ready to Regain Power - Yamin

Joseph Yamin, a National Organiser hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has observed that the high interest generated in the constituency elections is an indication the national Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to regain power in the 2024 elections.

"The NDC is poised to regain power in 2024 due to the high interest generated in the constituency elections despite pockets of challenges that characterised the elections and delegates stayed awake in eagerness to cast their votes," he indicated.

Mr Yamin, former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister in the Mahama-led administration, insisted that the action by the delegates and contestants was an indicative of their quest for success in the 2024 general election and cited the Ashanti Region where it was held for two days on Saturday and Sunday however, two constituencies out of the 47, Suame and Manhyia South, had issues with their album and injuncted the elections.

According to him, delayed and insufficient ballot papers were challenges that affected polling in some constituencies and that notwithstanding, delegates stayed awake throughout the day and night to cast their ballot and to witness the collation and in the Asawase constituency, the atmosphere was calm as delegates exercised their franchise with enthusiasm because additional polling centers were created to fast track the processes.

"The high voter turnout is as a result of current economic hardships, members, supporters and well-wishers conducted themselves in a manner to attract more people to vote massively for the NDC to regain power. Turnout at polling centers was encouraging and the posture of delegates is a sign of hope and eagerness to win power in the 2024 general election.

"Lessons have been learnt in the distribution of electoral logistics going into the election of regional executives, counting started in most polling centers around 7pm, amidst professional security conduct, though polling centers were a bit dark for the processes, counting of ballots was under calm and peaceful atmosphere.

Abass Nurudeen, the Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the NDC, said the absence of vigilantism at polling centers was commendable and applauded members, supporters and sympathisers of the party for respecting the rule of law.