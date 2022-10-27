Nigeria: 48 Nigerian Varsities Join World's Best, Says Okebukola

27 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola has announced the good news of the superlative performance of Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings which were released October 25, 2022.

Coming on the heels of the impressive ranking of 12 Nigerian universities in the world university rankings published recently, this is very cheering news for the Nigerian university system, Okebukola said.

Okebukola who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, said in the 2022 rankings, only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings.

He said in the 2023 ranking, 48 Nigerian universities are cumulatively listed among the world's best in 11 subjects/disciplines.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Abuja, by the former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), these subjects are arts and humanities; business and economics; education; law; social sciences; computer science; engineering; clinical and health; life sciences; physical sciences and psychology.

"Noteworthy is the impressive ranking of Covenant University, the only private university in the league tables, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X