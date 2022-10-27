Nigeria: 48 Nigerian Varsities Join World's Best, Says Okebukola

Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola has announced the good news of the superlative performance of Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings which were released October 25, 2022.

Coming on the heels of the impressive ranking of 12 Nigerian universities in the world university rankings published recently, this is very cheering news for the Nigerian university system, Okebukola said.

Okebukola who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, said in the 2022 rankings, only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings.

He said in the 2023 ranking, 48 Nigerian universities are cumulatively listed among the world's best in 11 subjects/disciplines.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Abuja, by the former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), these subjects are arts and humanities; business and economics; education; law; social sciences; computer science; engineering; clinical and health; life sciences; physical sciences and psychology.

"Noteworthy is the impressive ranking of Covenant University, the only private university in the league tables, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences.