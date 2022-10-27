Ghana: Redenominate Cedi to Trigger Low Dollar Demand - Finance Expert

A US-based associate professor of finance, Professor William Peprah, is calling for the redenomination of the Ghana cedi.

According to him, this would cause financial psychology, economic and behavioural change on the part of currency dealers in rushing to buy the dollar as a store of value.

Speaking to Joy Business, Professor Peprah yesterday, said the move would also lower prices and values of monetary commodities in the country since the cost of redenomination will be lower than the cost of inflation.

He said "The current situation in Ghana where we have seen the cedi devaluing and high inflation currently requires that the economic managers will have to consider again the cedi currency redenomination. In fact, I proposed that we take a zero off or divide the currency by 10; the value as you know will be the same."

"It is 15 years after the last cedi redenomination. A similar situation was faced in 2006 and by July 1, 2007, the cedi was redenominated," he mentioned.

On the expected benefits of the cedi redenomination, Professor Peprah said "this will cause financial psychology, economic and behavioural change in rushing to buy the dollar or foreign currencies as a store of value".

He pointed out that the cost of redenomination of the currency would be lower than the cost of inflation and the fast devaluation of the cedi.

"This must be considered within the next six months. This would lower prices and the value of monetary commodities in the country," Professor Peprah indicated.

The last time the cedi was redenominated in 2007, four zeroes were knocked off. That means 10,000 will be equivalent to one Ghana Cedi.