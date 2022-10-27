Ghana: Stanford Seed Network Business Conference to Be Held Next Month

Stanford Seed Transformation Network Ghana is set to host the fifth edition of its annual flagship Business and Leadership Conference dubbed "The Stanford Seed Network Business Conference" in Accra.

The conference to be held on November, 1, 2022 will bring together high-level executives, board of directors, seasoned business experts, leaders and entrepreneurs from across Africa and the world to hold discussions on building resilient businesses.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network, Ghana, Mrs Linda Yaa Ampah and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The statement said, "This year's conference which would be under the theme "Growth opportunities within the crisis" will explore ways of growing businesses within a crisis."

"We will discuss how to leverage opportunities in the current economic climate to transform and grow businesses," it added.

According to the statement, renowned and experienced business leaders such as Dr Adu Sarkodie - Group Chairman, CDH Group; Dr Alhassan Andani - Former CEO of Stanbic Bank; Kofi Owusu-Nhyira - Director, Nsano Limited; Nana Ama Botchway - Founder and Managing Partner, N. Dowuona& Company and Mr David Ofosu-Dorte - Executive Chairman, AB & David Law will share their experiences on how they have managed crisis to grow their businesses over the years.

Mrs Ampah, also Founder of Cadling Fashions and KAD Manufacturing LTD, was enthusiastic about the conference and how it will help participants turn their businesses into successful ventures with a fresh and positive narrative.

"I'm confident that through the conference, participants will gain new perspectives, and practical strategies to transform businesses," she said.

Mrs Ampah added that "The theme of the conference is very important, as it will help facilitate the sharing of knowledge, information, experience and skills among business leaders to leverage opportunities available in the global economic crisis to grow Ghanaian businesses".

The conference will offer leaders of small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to network and engage in practical sessions with significant 'take-home' value for their business.

The conference is open to all Stanford Seed Transformation Network members, the general public especially entrepreneurs, business leaders and experts, government officials and policymakers, academia, media, and the entire business community.