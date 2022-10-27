Ghana: Three Paramount Chiefs Admitted Into E/R House of Chiefs

Koforidua — Three paramount chiefs have been sworn in and admitted into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

They are the Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Boateng II; the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III and Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.

Led by the Supervising High Court Judge, Mrs Comfort Bekyem and the President of the Eastern Region House of Chiefs, Nene Sackite II, the chiefs swore the oath of office and secrecy to the house.

The President of the House of Chiefs, Nene Sackite II said the admission of the chiefs into the regional House of Chiefs, making eight of paramount chiefs' present, was welcoming and good news to the house, recalling that previously their absence affected the proceedings of the house.

He was glad that the chiefs had finally joined the house and stated that their addition to the house would add to progress made, adding that the chiefs would help reduce the workload that fell on a few people.

He reminded them that three more chiefs including Akyem Kotoku, Yilo Krobo and Anum, were absent due to some chieftaincy disputes in their traditional areas and called on all the chiefs to pray and hope the many disputes faced by the chiefs would be resolved.

Nene Sackite indicated that chieftaincy disputes had adverse effect on the development of their areas urging "Paramount Chiefs should endeavor to do all they can to bring all on board to foster development.

"I plead with you to iron out your differences with your people and forgive because a chief is a father for all, and by ironing your differences, it would help promote peace and development in your respective traditional areas," he said.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, congratulated the three paramount chiefs for their induction as members of the eastern regional house of chiefs.

He said the chieftaincy institution forms an integral part of existence, growth and development of the country, adding that as custodians of lands and they had a role to play as partners of development.

Mr Acheampong said chieftaincy disputes, of which the region has had its fair share, only derailed the efforts made in promoting the national development agenda of the country, and added that chiefs should ensure to avoid all disputes.

"As traditional leaders, we must be interested in the development of our communities and welfare of our people and always lead the way by taking pragmatic steps in bringing about the development we seek for in our people," he said.

He said the region had been bedeviled with the menace of galamsey, saying that there had been allegations of the involvement of traditional leaders.