South Africa: Government Notes U.S. Terror Alert

The Presidency has moved to assure South Africans that law enforcement agencies are monitoring any threats to the public.

This after the Embassy of the United States of America issued a security alert to its citizens in South Africa that terrorists "may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people" in Sandton.

In a statement, the Presidency said it noted the alert.

"The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government's standard communication to its citizens.

"It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe," the statement said.

The Presidency said any threats are "acted upon".

"Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.

"Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat," the statement said.