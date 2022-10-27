South Africa: Government Notes U.S. Terror Alert

27 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Presidency has moved to assure South Africans that law enforcement agencies are monitoring any threats to the public.

This after the Embassy of the United States of America issued a security alert to its citizens in South Africa that terrorists "may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people" in Sandton.

In a statement, the Presidency said it noted the alert.

"The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government's standard communication to its citizens.

"It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe," the statement said.

The Presidency said any threats are "acted upon".

"Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.

"Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat," the statement said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X