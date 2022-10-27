South Africa: U.S. Warns of Possible Terror Attack in Sandton

27 October 2022
United States Embassy (Pretoria)
Security Alert:  U.S. Embassy – Possible Terrorist Attack

Location:  South Africa

Event:  The U.S. government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022. There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The U.S. Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.

Assistance:

  • United States Consulate General, Johannesburg
    (Covering Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, and Free State provinces)
    1 Sandton Drive
    Sandhurst, Johannesburg
    ACSJohannesburg@state.gov
    Tel: 011-290-3000 (outside South Africa: +27-11-290-3000)
    After-hours emergencies: 079-111-1684 (outside South Africa: +27-79-111-1684)
    U.S. Consulate Johannesburg
  • United States Consulate General, Durban
    (Covering KwaZulu-Natal Province)
    Delta Towers, 31st floor
    303 Dr. Pixley KaSeme Street
    DurbanAmericans@state.gov
    Tel: 031-305-7600 (outside South Africa +27-31-305-7600)
    After-hours emergencies: 079-111-1445 (outside South Africa +27-79-111-1445)
    U.S. Consulate Durban
