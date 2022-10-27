Ghana: Cabinet Approves NSSP for Environmental Management

Cabinet has approved the National Space Science Policy (NSSP) for environmental management.

The Director for Science, Innovation and Technology at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Kwamena E. Quaison, announced at the opening of the Group on Earth Observation (GEO) Blue Planet 5th Symposium international conference held in Accra yesterday.

He said the NSSP would lead to the establishment of the National Space Agency, which would among others, invest in infrastructure needed for earth observation and services.

"The policy instrument also sets the stage for the setting up of a National GEO as a strategic partner to government in Earth Observation and Environmental policy management," Mr Quaison said.

The GEO Blue Planet Symposium, the first to be held in Africa and Ghana I had the theme; "Local Action in Support of Global Traction."

It was jointly was organised by the University of Ghana, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and GEO Blue Planet with support from Mercator Ocean International, the US National Oceanic and Administration and the Atlantic Innovative Research Centre.

It is being attended by participants across the world including Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, USA, Netherlands, Liberia and Togo.

The objective of the five-day programme aimed at coming out with strategies to ensure sustained development, and use of ocean and coastal observations for the benefit of society.

It further aimed to increase regional linkages, promoting collaboration between stakeholders and the observing community and gathering community feedback on the focus of GEO Blue Planet activities, strengthen local capacity and provide access to resources and tools for earth observation and oceans and inland water bodies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Quaison said the government took responsibility for monitoring and tracking of happenings in the country's ocean and inland water.

Mr Quaison commended the organisers for the symposium and urged the participants to take advantage of the programme to build new skills, establish meaningful connections and spark innovative projects that would support the sustainable management of ocean and coastal resources.

The Head of Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences of University of Ghana, Professor Francis K.E. Nunoo, in a speech read on his behalf said, combatting illegal fishing, and environmental pollution, illegal mining, unsustainable use of marine resources needed collaboration among stakeholders.

The Vice Chancellor of the UENR, Prof Elvis Asare Bediako said Ghana was privileged to be the first African country to host symposium.

He said the goal of this year's symposium was to enhance GEO Blue Planet's interaction with African countries and come out with suggestions on how to use satellite for the monitoring of water resources.

Prof Bediako explained that satellites could be used to study water resources and their levels of pollution or depletion as well as the significant economic benefits of water resources."