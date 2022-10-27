Ghana: Gh¢10 Million GLICO Insurance for Black Stars

The GLICO Group, an insurance firm, yesterday presented an insurance worth GH¢10m and a cash for Gh¢50,000 to the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup campaign which kicks off next month in Qatar.

The insurance would cover all players and members of the technical team at the Mundial.

The Managing Director of GLICO, Mr. Andrews Acheampong Kyei, said the gesture was a corporate social responsibility programme of the company to support the team and its officials.

"For over 35 years, GLICO remains committed to its tradition of sponsoring the Black Stars and providea reliable support for the team as they go all out to bring home the World Cup.

Mr Kyei said theGH¢10m Sportsman Insurance Cover will cater for personal accident, injuries and related medical expenses and death.

The cash, he said will support their preparation for Qatar, and also announced a special insurance travel package for supporters who will be in Qatar to support the team.

"We are confident that the Black Stars will make us proud and in this belief, we wish them the very best in the tournament," he added.

Receiving the cheque, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Evans Opoku-Bobbie thanked GLICO and assured the money will be accounted for.

"We thank GLICO for being the first institution to come to the aid of the Black Stars. We want to also appeal to other corporate bodies to support the team on this journey," he stated.