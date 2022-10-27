Nigeria: Edo Records 113 Deaths From Road Crashes in Nine Months - FRSC

About 477 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, according to the agency.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo State says no few than 113 deaths were recorded in the state from Road Traffic Crashes between January and September 2022.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by the FRSC State Sector Commander, Henry Benemaisia.

Mr Benemaisia, who disclosed this at the flag-off of the "Ember Months" campaign in the state, said that the deaths were recorded from about 193 crashes.

He said that of the total crashes, 58 were fatal, 106 serious and 29 minor, adding that about 456 persons were involved in those incidences.

According to him, about 477 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, adding that the figures were alarming. He called for concerted effort amongst all to curb the carnage.

He said a research conducted by the command indicated that the rapid causes of crashes included impatience, indiscipline and intolerance.

In addition, he explained that impatience on the part of drivers had to do with the lack of time management and planning, "whereas indiscipline is characterised by dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, indiscriminate parking, route violation, poor vehicle maintenance, excessive speeding, overloading, driving with worn-out tyres, distracted driving attitude and others.

"Intolerance is characterised by hostility among motorists and inconsideration for other road users, and these are known as the three Is," he said.

The sector commander noted that though people had given bad connotations to the Ember months and made them sound dreadful, they were, however, just like other months.

He emphasised the command's readiness to combat road crashes and other road mishaps in the state in order to ensure a safe crossover into the year 2023.

Mr Benemaisia quoted Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was the special guest of honour at the event, as reiterating the government's readiness to continually support the FRSC in its efforts to reduce road crashes in the state.

He said the governor, represented by the state's Head of Service, Mr Anthony Okungbowa.

According to him, the governor further called on residents of the state to key into the 2022 ember month theme: 'Avoid Speeding, Overloading and unsafe Tyres to arrive alive, and be safety conscious' to ensure that "our roads are safe for motorists and other road users.

"As a government, we are very much concerned with the challenges on our roads. The Edo State government will not sit on its oars but create an enabling environment and support for the corps."

(NAN)