Nigeria: Soludo Makes U-Turn, Cancels Taxes On Hawkers, Wheelbarrow Pushers, Others

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has cancelled all taxes imposed on wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanisers, hawkers and others in the state.

Gov Soludo gave the order at the second phase of open bidding for revenue concession at the Government House, Awka.

He said, "Wheel barrow pushers must not pay any fee in the state. Vulcanisers operating along the road should also cease from paying any fee to anyone. Hawkers shouldn't pay any fees. These poor people should stop being harassed.

"This message is for the market unions. If they are found with any evidence, that union will be dissolved with immediate effect.

"We want to build a society where the poor feel empowered and where the rich can get more resources to create wealth and employment."