Nigeria: Insecurity Halts Flow of Investment From Mexico to Nigeria - Envoy

Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, Ambassador Adejare Bello, has disclosed that Mexican investors are willing to invest heavily in Nigeria's economy but for the prevailing security situation in the country.

Ambassador Bello who revealed this in a statement signed by his senior special adviser on Media, Abimbola Tooki, said the embassy receives frequent enquiries from investors on possible areas of collaborations between both countries but all these efforts to attract foreign investments are being thwarted by the news of insecurity.

Specifically, he said some of the areas the foreign investors have been looking to invest include oil and gas, gold mining, agriculture as well as establishing partnership with Dangote in the area of fertiliser procurement.

Bello noted that although the federal government has been proactive in dealing with the security challenges in the country, he advised that the current onslaught against the criminals recently must be sustained.

This, according to him, will go a long way to enhance the inflow of foreign direct investment into the country.

Bello said the situation is not peculiar to Mexico alone but that most envoys would have contributed more effectively towards President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration's zeal to deliver more dividends of democracy but for the hydra headed security challenges facing the country.