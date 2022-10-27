Nigeria: Digitalisation Helps Nigeria to Develop Sustainable Economy - Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, has asserted that like other countries, digitalisation has enabled Nigeria to develop a sustainable economy.

He declared that digitalisation always increases the economy of any country.

The minister also said a digital economy can be resilient to adverse events such as COVID-19.

At the unveiling of a book as part of the ongoing "Digital Nigeria Conference" in Abuja, which was organised by head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Hadiza Umar, the minister said, "Digitalisation increases efficiency, reduces waste, enhances productivity, increases transparency, and supports datafication, amongst other things."

The book: "Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami: Advancing Nigeria's Drive Towards a Digital Economy" is written by Obiora Nzekwu.

Umar in the statement, quoted the minister as saying, "We have shown that the digital economy can greatly support the traditional economy. The contribution of the digital economy to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Nigeria and its role in making the economy resilient to adverse events like the COVID-19 pandemic are two good examples of the impact of the digital economy on the traditional economy."

Earlier at a briefing, Pantami admitted that the ministry excelled at the recently concluded retreat for all ministers.

He said, "The assessment was based on the output indicators and milestones for the eight ministerial deliverables and the ministry obtained the highest grade in each of the deliverables. Implementation of Broadband Connectivity was 134 percent, deployment of 4G across the country - 127 percent, digitalising government functions and processes was 99 per cent.

"Development and implementation of a National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy -103 per cent, while implementation of a Digital Identity Programme was 86 per cent.

"Improvement and optimisation of revenues from all operators and licensees in the agencies under the ministry's supervision was 594 per cent."

In his foreword to the book, President Muhammadu Buhari recommended the book to researchers, scholars, policy makers and Chief Executive Officers, in business and public offices.

He said, "I commend the Honourable Minister, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim for being a good example of excellence and focus in how he has discharged his responsibility as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

"I also commend the author for this well-researched work and for deeming it fit to document our digital economy journey. Mr President went on to recommend the book to researchers, scholars, policy makers and chief executive officers in business and public offices."