Nigeria: Restructuring - NNPC Changes NAPIMS to NUIS

In continuation of its ongoing restructuring and consolidation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has changed the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), an arm of the company to the 'NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIS).'

The General Manager, Nigerian Petroleum Exchange (NIPEX), a division of NAPIMS, Mr. Andrew Grant, who represented the Group General Manager, NAPIMS, Mr. Bala Wunti, at the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists' (NAPE) 40th Pre-conference workshop held in Lagos, yesterday, announced the name change to industry stakeholders present.

The theme of the pre-conference workshop was, "Energy Security and Transition Strategies: Opportunities and Challenges in Nigeria."

Since NNPC's conversion to a limited liability company operating under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the company had been on a restructuring mode to reflect its new status and achieve its goals.

Just a few days ago, the state oil company had named five executive vice presidents in its efforts to consolidate its post-commercialisation drive, with the Group Executive Director, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye made the Executive Vice President (Upstream) while the Group Executive Director, Downstream, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji took the role of Executive Vice President (Downstream).

In addition, the Executive Director, Gas and Power, Abdulkabir Ahmed became the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energies, while Inuwa Danladi was named the Executive Vice President, Business Services.

Furthermore, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan took the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Sustainability; while Chidi Momah became the General Counsel for the National Oil Company (NOC).

Aside helping the NNPC establish continuity of leadership in critical business areas, THISDAY reported that the move would further give the NOC the leeway to recruit expatriates from any part of the world and enable the company benefit from international best practices in the oil and gas industry.

Few months earlier, NNPC had changed the official title of its Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari to the Group Chief Executive Director (GCEO).