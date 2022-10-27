Ghana: Wo Ye Bra Ghana Supports Anyaa Cluster of Schools

'Wo Ye Bra Ghana', a non- governmental organisation (NGO) and two other organisations on Tuesday donated assorted items to the Anyaa Experimental Cluster of Schools in the Ga Central District of the Greater Accra Region.

The two other organisations were Infinity Global Empowerment and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, both NGOs based in the USA.

The items included school uniforms, stationeries, calculators, toiletries, re-usable pads, t-shirts and an unspecified amount of money.

The Programmes Administrator for 'Wo Ye Bra', Miss Jennifer Moffatt said the donation was part of activities to commemorate this year's International Day of the Girl Child.

According to her, the facilitators (teachers) would also be trained in skills development by the NGO so they can effectively train the students.

She added that the teachers will receive brand new sewing machines, materials for making pads, scissors, and other sewing accessories with financial support to enhance their work.

The Ga Central District Education Directorate Supervisor, Ms Memuna Adams thanked 'Wo Ye Bra' Ghana for their generosity and called on other benevolent organisations to come to their aid.

"In times like this, we appreciate your gesture and we hope you will continue to support whenever we call on you," she said.