Ghana: RCBs Must Institute Measures to Sustain Growth - Arb Apex Bank

Sunyani — Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) must institute robust structures to sustain and grow their operations.

Ms Susan Boateng, Sunyani Branch Manager of ARB Apex Bank Limited has said.

She said with the banking sector clean up, it was imperative for RCBs to adopt strong internal controls and strict risk management compliance procedures to safeguard against melting the liquidity of the banks.

"It is my fervent hope and belief that as management and board of directors of our various financial institutions, we need to have second thoughts about these concerns so that we can take the rural and community banks to the level where we can to become the bank of preferred choice," she stated.

Ms Boateng was addressing the 17th biennial general meeting of Brong-Ahafo Chapter of Association of Rural Banks-Ghana in Sunyani.

Present at the meeting were Chief Executive Officers and Board Chairmen of RCBs in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

She noted that ARB Apex Bank was committed to assisting RCBs to provide effective and efficient service to spur rural development and the entire financial ecosystem, adding that "restructuring and reorganisation are underway to make that dream a reality."

Ms Boateng reaffirmed that the ARB Apex Bank would continue to work together with the Bank of Ghana and other stakeholders to ensure a sound rural banking industry in the country.

The President of Brong-Ahafo Chapter of Association of Rural Banks-Ghana, Isaac Owusu Gyamfi, said the Chapter Secretariat would research into the training needs for staff of member banks.

This he noted, would help develop appropriate motivation schemes and measure the capabilities of employees.

He took the participants through the highlights of activities embarked by the member banks and the Chapter as well.