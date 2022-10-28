South Africa: Western Embassies Repeat US Warning of Possible Terror Attack in Sandton

Jeff Attaway/Flickr
Sandton City Mall Johannesburg, South Africa (file photo).
27 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The South African government has downplayed the US embassy's warning of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton on Saturday but other Western embassies are taking the threat more seriously and have repeated the warnings.

The British, Canadian and Australian high commissions and the French and German embassies in Pretoria all relayed to their citizens the US alert of Wednesday that: "The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

"There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The US Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022."

The other embassies relayed the US alert to their citizens rather than independently verifying it and posting their own.

The Community Security Organisation, which provides security to the Jewish community, relayed the US alert to its community, saying that although it did not have any information that the Jewish community was the intended target, it could not rule...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X