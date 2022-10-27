South African Govt on Alert, Notes Terror Alert from U.S. Embassy

The South African government has responded to a terror alert issued by the Embassy of the United States of America and said law enforcement agencies will monitor any potential threats to the public. The alert specified that terrorists "may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people" in Sandton, Johannesburg.



Meanwhile, businesses in Sandton have been placed on alert, Business Tech reports. The Real Estate Investment Trust company Liberty Two Degrees, which has Sandton City in its portfolio, issued an alert to shareholders. "Shareholders are advised that L2D is aware of the notification by the US Embassy in South Africa of a possible terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area, planned for the 29th and the 30th of October 2022," it said.

"The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance. In partnership with the authorities, we are actively monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre."

South African govt offers assurance

"The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the U.S. Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government's standard communication to its citizens. It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe," the government statement acknowledging the alert said. "Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty. "Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat," the statement added.

According to Eyewitness News, similar threats were made in 2016 when alleged terror plots identified Cape Town and Johannesburg as targets.