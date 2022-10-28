Mauritius: Business Forum to Enhance Mauritius-Ivory Coast Economic Cooperation for Shared Growth

press release

The business communities in Mauritius and Ivory Coast held a two days Business Forum at Port-Louis to further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The opening ceremony, held this morning, was marked by the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire (CCI.CI) and the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The Forum is being jointly organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Ivory Coast in Mauritius with residence in Pretoria, the "Centre de Promotion des Investissements en Côte d'Ivoire' (CEPICI), and the CCI.CI, in the context of the official visit of a high-level business delegation comprising key Ministers from the Ivory Coast. The theme of the Forum is "Côte d'Ivoire - Ile Maurice: Tisser des partenariats novateurs pour une croissance partagée".

The Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Ivory Coast, Mr Siandou Fofana, the Ambassador of the Republic of Ivory Coast to Mauritius, Mr Sakaria Kone, the Director General of Economic Diplomacy of the Ivory Coast, Dr Vaflahi Meite, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs (SFA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Haymandoyal Dillum, and other personalities were present on this occasion.

Mr Fofana, representing the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora, Mrs Kandia Kamissoko Camara, highlighted that this forum has been organised as a response to the economic and financial globalisation competition prevailing between countries in order to attract foreign investment and expand export opportunities.

The Minister further added that the Government of Ivory Coast has undertaken major reforms in this context to improve the country's attractiveness and economic competitiveness.

As regards the Business Forum, Minister Fofana indicated that the Embassy of the Ivory Coast in Mauritius, with the help of several stakeholders including the MCCI and the Economic Development Board, has embarked on the organisation of these Ivorian Days in Mauritius in a bid to give a new impetus to the economic partnership between the Republic of Ivory Coast and Mauritius.

He further stressed that these sessions are designed to be a real platform to showcase Ivory Coast and to create a channel for exchanges and business relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Kone, for his part, observed that since the last few years, the Republic of Ivory Coast has adopted a more eco-diplomatic approach by focusing on a promotion strategy for the Ivory Coast as a business destination.

He also added that one of the missions assigned to Ivory Coast's diplomatic representatives across the world is to find business opportunities for made in Ivory Coast products through outlets on foreign markets and support for investors in the search for win-win partnerships.

As regards cooperation with Mauritius, Ambassador Kone observed that due to its diversity and multiculturality, Mauritius offers a range of investment opportunities in different sectors. "In view of the numerous opportunities offered by the two countries, we believe that these workshops will create another channel for exchange," he said.

Mr Meite, for his part, encouraged the stakeholders of Mauritius to accompany the Ivory Coast in the implementation of their Development Plan and in the building of fruitful and win-win business relations between our two countries as the CEPICI is doing much effort to attract investments in the Ivory Coast.

Some major assets promoted by the country include: good business conditions for private operators; remarkable macroeconomic performance over the last ten years and; significant reforms in relevant areas considered as necessary pillars for economic development, namely business and investment environment, development infrastructure, Human capital, Access to markets, finance and appropriate technologies.

As for Mr Dillum, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, he observed that this event is in line with the ongoing dynamism of economic and trade relations between Mauritius and the Ivory Coast. "As members of the African Union, the 'Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie' and the United Nations, we share many commonalities and our two diplomatic entities share converging views on important issues such as human rights, good governance and climate change," the SFA said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Cote d'Ivoire By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On this note, he dwelt on some Agreements that exist between the two countries, including: A Framework Agreement on Economic, Financial and Technical Cooperation; an Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments and; a Memorandum of Understanding on Aviation Services.

"We are particularly thrilled with the coming in force of the Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments signed on 20 April 2016 as it represents new opportunities which will help improve the business climate and promote trade between our two countries," Mr Dillum highlighted.

SFA Dillum expressed confidence as regards the networking that will take place during this event adding that it will contribute to bringing us closer together in several areas of cooperation. "I urge the Mauritian and Ivorian business communities to be creative in their partnerships as it is important that we mobilise ourselves to seize the huge opportunities that are present out there," he indicated.