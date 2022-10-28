Nigeria: Navy Provides Ferry Services, Relief Materials for Flood Victims

Nigerian Navy said its Commands have been providing ferry services and relief materials to victims of flood disasters across the country including medicals to ease their pains.

The director of information, Naval headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement said the Nigerian Navy has been carrying out humanitarian activities through some of its bases and units especially within the riverine communities.

Specifically, he said the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, a Naval Base in Bayelsa has deployed its personnel and assets including boats and trucks to provide ferry services and continuously rescue stranded travelers on the flood-ravaged East-West Road linking Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states especially around the Okogbe-Ihiuke-Ahoada axis of the road.

Also, Nigerian Navy Personnel of NNS PATHFINDER in Rivers State and NNS DELTA in Delta State in response to the national emergency, engaged in transporting stranded commuters to and from their ends of the East-West Road particularly at the fringes of Patani using Nigerian Navy boats and other assets.

He said NN personnel dismantled barricades erected by some youths to attack, harass and extort money from travelers plying the road in the flood affected regions.

In the same vein, he said the Nigerian Navy's High Command through its Naval Base in Kogi State, NNS LUGARD presented relief materials to about 100 flood affected members of Onumaye community, Kogi State.

He added that the gesture was part of the Nigerian Navy's initiatives to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the recent flooding in the nation.

He said the victims comprising women and children were reported to be in critical condition after they lost their belongings to the flood and had to relocate to a make-shift shelter close to the NNS LUGARD.

He listed the relief materials to include; foodstuffs like rice, noodles, potable water and vegetable oil.

Furthermore, he said the Nigerian Navy's Central Naval Command in Bayelsa State recently donated food and humanitarian supplies to flood victims in Aguduma community. The food items included noodles, bread, garri and sachet water. He added that the Command renders medical services to the sick whenever required.