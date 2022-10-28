South Africa: Western Cape Premier Wants Probe Into Gangs In Police - South African News Briefs - October 28, 2022

28 October 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Western Cape Premier Calls For Probe Into Presence of Numbers Gang In Police

Premier Alan Winde has asked the provincial police ombud to launch an investigation between the SAPS and the 28s gangs, who are known as sexual offenders. This follows a Western Cape High Court judgement delivered on October 17, 2022, which stated that it seems gang members have infiltrated top management structures of SAPS in the Western Cape, Eye Witness News reports.

Dali Mpofu Steps Down as Public Protector's Legal Counsel 

Advocate Dali Mpofu has stepped down as Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal counsel at her impeachment inquiry, saying he can no longer participate in a probe that involves illegal activities. Mpofu also complained about "unfairness". The suspended Public Protector is facing a probe into her fitness to hold office, eNCA reports.

Transnet Says Backlogs Cleared at Cape Town Port

Transnet Port Terminals says its cleared all backlogs at its Cape Town terminals. The company says this is part of its recovery plan ahead of the deciduous fruit season which begins next month. South Africa's busiest ports, Cape Town and Durban were brought to a standstill earlier this month with a port workers' strike that impacted heavily on imports and exports.

