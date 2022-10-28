Nigeria: 2023 Campaigns - CSOs Canvass Agenda for Women's Economic Empowerment

Women from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have used the 2022 National Council on Women Affairs (NCWA's) meeting in Abuja to challenge candidates in the 2023 elections to provide their plans for Nigerian women as part of strategic efforts to promote economic and socio-political growth of the nation.

The women, under the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation urged Nigerian politicians to prioritise women's economic empowerment to catalyse change for national growth

The women led by the national president of the Nigerian Economic Society, Prof. Ummu Jalingo, former minister of women affairs, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar and Dr Mairo Mandara, urged the National Assembly to prioritise the allocation of more funds in the 2023 budget.

They argued that Nigeria' s economic development lies with empowerment of women who constitute over 49 percent and contribute over 40 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.

The women, who spoke at a dinner organised by the Development Research and Projects Centre in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to honour Nigerian women who have excelled in various fields of endeavours, said it was time for women to demand from politicians' concrete plans for their support.

Earlier, the minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, reiterated the continuous commitment of the federal government to fund women's economic empowerment as a policy to reverse the impact of global economic meltdown.

She said the government would provide a conducive environment for the women to excel, adding that the Muhammadu Buhari administration had done more than previous governments in promoting women affairs.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of awards to women for their contributions to national development.