Ghana: Refrain From Media Attacks - NDC to Candidates

Aspirants of the National Chairmanship position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been urged to use decorous language and refrain from media attacks in their campaigns.

The Council of Elders of the NDC, who gave the advice, further asked the aspirants to respect the party's constitution and the rules and guidelines set in the conduct of internal elections.

According to a statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Chair of the Council of Elders, this was necessary to promote party cohesion, internal discipline and long-term stability in the run-up to 2024 general elections.

"It is important and expected of the top hierarchy and all concerned that they respect the party's constitution and the rules and guidelines they themselves have set in the conduct of internal elections," it noted.

The statement cautioned that the conduct of the campaign should not shift attention from the economic hardships facing Ghanaians and the overall dismal state of affairs under the current government.

The Council urged the two principal officers of the party, the national chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who were contesting the position to reflect soberly on the situation and be mindful of the overall national interest and the toils over the years to make the party strong, viable and ready for the 2024 general elections.

"In the interest of party cohesion, internal discipline and long-term stability, the Council urges all contestants of regional and national positions, especially the incumbent national chairman and General Secretary, to be circumspect in their campaigns by adhering to ground rules discussed and agreed upon.

These include the use of decorous language, refrain from media attacks, breach of confidentiality and misrepresentations of decisions taken in relation to past actions of leadership," the statement added.

The Council stated that the two top party executives were expected to be the first to uphold party discipline.

It said that at a time when the party should be getting itself ready for election 2024, there was nothing critical other than internal cohesion and togetherness, adding that "the country, rank and file of the party expect nothing else".

The statement said the Council of Elders respects individuals' freedoms and aspirations to contest any position in the party provided they were in accordance with the party's constitution.