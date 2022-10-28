Nigeria: Warri Refinery'll Deliver Fuel First Quarter of 2023 - Govt

-Signs MoU with Korean company for rehabilitation of Kaduna refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Warri refinery rehabilitation works, when completed, will deliver fuel production before the first half of 2023.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President Mr. Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed delight as he witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd and Daewoo Group for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

He said the president was particularly excited as the signing came against the back of ongoing rehabilitation works at the Warri refinery by the same Daewoo Group of South.

Adesina quoted Buhari as saying: "Daewoo Group has massive investments in the automobile, maritime, and other sectors of our economy.

"I am also aware that Daewoo is currently engaged in the execution of the NLNG train seven project and also constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC and her partners."

"I looked forward to the delivery of ongoing projects, especially at the Warri and Kaduna refineries, and the NLNG Train Seven."

But Managing Director, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Desmond Inyamah, also confirmed that the refinery would commence full operations in December 2023.

Nigeria signs MoU with Korean company

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Seoul, South Korea, expressed delight as he witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Ltd and Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of Kaduna refinery.

The president in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he looked forward to the delivery of ongoing projects, especially at the Warri and Kaduna refineries, and the NLNG Train Seven.

"This no doubt will open many more windows of opportunities for Daewoo and other Korean companies in Nigeria. I thank you for your faith in Nigeria," President Buhari told the Korean conglomerate at the end of the significant ceremony on the last day of his visit to the Asian country to attend the First World Bio Summit.