South Africa: Charges Withdrawn in Krugersdorp Rape Case

27 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says insufficient evidence led to the decision to drop charges against 13 men and a minor linked to the rape, sexual assault and robbery of eight women in Krugersdorp earlier this year.

The horrific incident occurred near an abandoned mine in the area where the women were filming a music video.

The incident brought illegal mining and abandoned mine shafts into sharp focus.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained that investigations in the matter continue and that the pursuit for justice for the women continues.

"Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution.

"Prosecution-guided investigations will continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this heinous crime," she said.

Mjonondwane said the men - who are all foreign nationals - are still facing charges of the contravention of the Immigration Act in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court.

All the accused remain in custody and are expected to next appear in the court on November 1.

