Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister Hands 70 Motorbikes to Forest Guards

27 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has handed over 70 Yamaha cross-country motorcycles to forest range supervisors and forest guards.

The Forestry Commission procured the motorbikes to support the transportation needs of the guards as well as to monitor illegal activities in the deep regions of forest reserves.

The Deputy Minister stated that the forest guards encounter obstacles daily and it was vital to provide them with all of the logistics required to assist their patrols in forest reserves.

"We don't have the full complement of staff to man all the forest reserves and so the few there must be assisted as much as possible for them to do their best," he said.

He lauded the Commission for purchasing the motorcycles with resources generated internally.

Mr Sulemana Nyadia, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, who received the keys to the bikes, stated that the logistics acquired would go a long way to support the Commission.

He said the conventional forestry work has been met with new obstacles such as unlawful mining and logging and that the tools received have arrived just in time to help the staff carry out their duties.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X