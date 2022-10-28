Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister Hands 70 Motorbikes to Forest Guards

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has handed over 70 Yamaha cross-country motorcycles to forest range supervisors and forest guards.

The Forestry Commission procured the motorbikes to support the transportation needs of the guards as well as to monitor illegal activities in the deep regions of forest reserves.

The Deputy Minister stated that the forest guards encounter obstacles daily and it was vital to provide them with all of the logistics required to assist their patrols in forest reserves.

"We don't have the full complement of staff to man all the forest reserves and so the few there must be assisted as much as possible for them to do their best," he said.

He lauded the Commission for purchasing the motorcycles with resources generated internally.

Mr Sulemana Nyadia, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, who received the keys to the bikes, stated that the logistics acquired would go a long way to support the Commission.

He said the conventional forestry work has been met with new obstacles such as unlawful mining and logging and that the tools received have arrived just in time to help the staff carry out their duties.