Ghana: OASL Launches Revenue App

The Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands has launched a Revenue Application to ease revenue collection.

The OASL Revenue App is a web-based application designed specifically for data collection, billing, revenue collection and payment. The application is based on MMDA street address maps, OASL revenue tables and information about the respective OASL district offices.

Speaking at the launch, which was organized on the sidelines of the Ghana Digital Innovation Week in Accra on Thursday, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, congratulated the Office on the initiative, saying he was pleased that the OASL Revenue App has joined Ghana's digital transformation journey.

The Deputy Minister acknowledged the government's efforts in digitalization, indicating that, "Through the capable hands of the Vice President, the government has been taking very aggressive steps to hasten the nation's transition from a predominantly paper system to a paperless system, by leveraging technology to streamline many Government processes."

He stated that the government's efforts have resulted in major benefits, justifying the need for state agencies to migrate their operations to a digital platform to boost accessibility, accountability and revenue mobilization.

Mr Owusu-Bio stated that in the past, the OASL's many manual constraints limited their activities, but with the software, field operations would be automated and the scope of the Office's operations would be enlarged, which would ultimately maximize revenue collection and management.

He, therefore, urged the OASL staff to take advantage of the opportunity to learn everything they could about the software and make the best use of it to generate revenue for Ghana's socioeconomic development.

On her part, the Administrator of Stool Lands, Mrs Maame Ama Edumadze-Acquah, stated that over the years, the Office has been searching for sustainable and smart ways of enhancing stool lands revenue mobilization through the use of modern technology and the introduction of the App was a dream come true, rendering its manual operations obsolete.

She said the Office has aggressively embraced the digitization push to overcome the numerous limits of its operations and realize the importance of database development, rent assessment, revenue collection, as well as management.

She thanked the GIZ for financially supporting the development of the app to digitalise revenue collection. "We are extremely appreciative of your enormous support, you have given us everything we need to make this App function and you are still helping us teach our employees to perform better, for which we are grateful."

She said that the app would present a modern digital solution for OASL's end-to-end revenue mobilisation.