Ghana: National Team Receives Support From Glico

The Ministry of Youth of Sports has received GHC 10 million as sportsman insurance coverage with an additional GH₵50,000 cash donation to help the Black Stars prepare feverishly for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar from Gemni Life Insurance Company (Glico).

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, receiving the package on behalf of the sector minister, assured that the donation would be put to good use and accounted for in due time.

He urged other institutions, corporate Ghana and philanthropists to emulate the kind gesture of Glico and come on board to support a worthy cause.

The Managing Director of the Company, Mr Andrew Acheampong-Kyei, on his part, said as has been the custom of the company, Glico remains committed to ensuring that the Black Stars go all out with an outstanding performance to bring home the world cup trophy.

"For over 30 years, Glico remains committed to its tradition of sponsoring the Black Stars and providing reliable support for the team and its officials to guarantee them the peace of mind to focus on the ultimate, which is the trophy. Indeed, Glico is solidly behind the team and remains its cushion for life," he added.

According to him, to enable the Black Stars team to progress in the Qatar tournament, the company was delighted to make the presentation of GHC10 million to cater for personal accidents, injuries, medical expenses and death.

He stated that the Glico GH₵50,000 cash donation was to support the preparation of the Black Stars before and during the tournament.

Mr Acheampong-Kyei hinted that Glico has created a special travel insurance package for all Ghanaian fans travelling to Qatar to secure their stay and cover any unforeseen conditions.

"We are confident that the Black Stars will make us proud and, in this belief, we wish them the very best in the tournament," he added.