Liberia: President Weah Excites Young Students About Reading As He Joins First Lady in Launching Reading Program

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has continued to demonstrate love and concern for the educational well-being of the young people of Liberia, this time joining First Lady Clar Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor to launch a reading program for young students.

It can be recalled that since his ascendancy to national leadership in 2018, President Weah has been reaching out to Liberian students in many ways, not only modernizing education facilities and making learning free and rewarding, but also always encouraging youth to take education as their foremost priority.

Thus on Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Liberian Leader joined his wife, First Lady Clar Marie Weah on the grounds of the Executive Mansion to formally launch a reading program dubbed "She's You Reading Program" under the theme "Promoting Civic Education and Patriotism."

"She's You Reading Program" is an initiative under the education pillar of the First Lady's flagship program "She's You Movement" which also aligns with the Education Pillar of Government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development"

Sharing his experience with the students drawn from a few outstanding early learning schools in Monrovia, President Weah encouraged the kids to take reading seriously and adapt it as a working tool in their daily learning process.

President Weah explained to the kids the importance of reading as critical in their academic sojourns, stating that the opportunities they enjoy today going to school did not exist during the time he and other adults were going to school.

"During our time going to school, we didn't have many better libraries around, but we were able to make it through reading. Reading gives you the ability to be focused and to communicate well."

He told the students that it would be difficult for them to improve, communicate and understand well if they don't devote time to read.

"Read everything and anything, even signboards, to know where you are going and what you are doing because it gives you the ability to comprehend what you want to do and how you want to do it", the President further encouraged the young people.

"Reading gives you the ability to be confident of yourself, and enables you understand what you try to do."

The President also interacted with the students who asked him about the importance and benefit of reading.

The goal of the First Lady's program is to promote, encourage and sustain the culture of reading amongst students, help them develop patriotism from early age, and to educate students about the functioning of the government and its responsibilities to the people.

The program was attended by officials of the Ministry of Education and partners. Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor served as a co-launcher.