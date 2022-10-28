Nigeria: Abuja to Host World Toilet Summit

Abuja is set to host the 22nd edition of World Toilet Summit scheduled for between November 18 and 19.

City & Crime reports that the World Toilet Summit is a global event which will provide an opportunity to bring greater visibility to the issue of ending open defecation in Nigeria.

It is expected to enhance Nigeria's capability to be better equipped towards meeting the target of ending open defecation by 2025.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, in his address at a world press conference heralding the Summit, said Nigeria would be much better after hosting the global event.

He said the country was committed to ending open defecation because as at 2017, only one local government area was certified to be Open Defecation Free in the country and now 85 more have been certified.

He said, "It might interest you to note that Jigawa State has blazed the trail as the first state to become ODF. They deserve commendation for their dedication.

"The 2022 World Toilet Summit which Nigeria is hosting, is a unique global platform in which stakeholders, NGOs, development partners and high-level decision makers would meet to strategize and address sa nitation challenges, proffer solutions that will help to resolve the issues around open defecation."

The minister said the hosting rights were granted to Nigeria by the World Toilet Organisation founded by Mr Jack Sim, a philanthropist from Singapore.

The World Toilet Summit founded on 19th November, 2001 is a Non-profit Organization committed to improving toilet and sanitation conditions worldwide in line with the vision of the founding father.

Since 2013, the United Nations has been observing November 19 as the World Toilet Day and Nigeria will be the second country in Africa to host the summit.