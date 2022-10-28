Nigeria: 2023 Polls - No Excuse for Failure - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said there will be no excuse for not delivering free, fair and credible next year.

INEC's Administrative Secretary in Anambra State, Mr. Jude Okwuonu, disclosed this during a one-day voter education and sensitisation workshop for media practitioners in Awka, the state's capital.

"I want to assure the doubting Thomases in the Nigeria political space that every aspect of preparations at ensuring the success of next year's elections is in place," he said.

He said with the passage of the 2022 Electoral Act by the National Assembly and the digital or electronic innovations introduced by the commission, INEC was ready to conduct the general elections.

He tasked the media to educate the electorate to participate actively in the historic elections.

The Head, Department of Information Communication Technology and Voters Registration, Mr Emeka Nnaji, said the INEC's electronic devices are not susceptible to hacking.

"We are using a cloud system in our devices, which is the most efficient and reliable saving system.

"It has firewalls, which makes any information being transmitted through it only valuable until it gets to the intended receiver," he said.

Head of Voter Education and Publicity, (VEP,) Barr George Edeani, harped on the need for media partnership with the INEC for the success of the general elections.

He specifically tasked the media practitioners to assist the commission to mobilise voters, monitoring violators of electoral laws, and expose them, as well as setting agenda for the commission and parties towards making the election free, fair and credible.

On his part, the head of Legal Services, Sunday Nwaigboke noted that under the 2022 Electoral Act, over-voting could be established easily when the total number of votes is higher than the accredited voters.