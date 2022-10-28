Ghana: STEM Education Critical in Meeting the Needs of the World - President Akufo-Addo

28 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is critical in meeting the needs of the changing world.

He said STEM education was the future of the country and the world at large.

President Akufo-Addo said this in the Eastern Region when he commissioned Abomosu Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High School last Saturday.

The model school, which is the first in Ghana, has 12 ultra-modern laboratories, two dormitories, bungalows for teaching and non-teaching staff, a dining hall, an assembly hall, an administration block, a classroom block as well as a library.

President Akufo-Addo said the government initiated this model of education to create room for children who are naturally gifted in science and mathematics to develop their capabilities to enable them to contribute their quota to national development.

He, therefore, encouraged parents and students to take advantage of it to develop their careers.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Member of Parliament for the area on behalf of the chief and people expressed appreciation to the president for the project.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X