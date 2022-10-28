Ghana: STEM Education Critical in Meeting the Needs of the World - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is critical in meeting the needs of the changing world.

He said STEM education was the future of the country and the world at large.

President Akufo-Addo said this in the Eastern Region when he commissioned Abomosu Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High School last Saturday.

The model school, which is the first in Ghana, has 12 ultra-modern laboratories, two dormitories, bungalows for teaching and non-teaching staff, a dining hall, an assembly hall, an administration block, a classroom block as well as a library.

President Akufo-Addo said the government initiated this model of education to create room for children who are naturally gifted in science and mathematics to develop their capabilities to enable them to contribute their quota to national development.

He, therefore, encouraged parents and students to take advantage of it to develop their careers.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Member of Parliament for the area on behalf of the chief and people expressed appreciation to the president for the project.