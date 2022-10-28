Namibia: Geingob to Attend Matekane Inauguration in Lesotho Tomorrow

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has been invited by Lesotho King Letsie III to attend the inauguration of the newly elected prime minister, Sam Matekane, tomorrow morning in Maseru, Lesotho.

This follows the successful formation of a coalition government after elections held earlier this month.

President Hage Geingob congratulated Matekane on his election as the prime minister, saying "peaceful elections are a clear testimony of respect for democratic elections through established legal procedures and processes in the country, including SADC guidelines".

Geingob, who is the chairperson of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security, said he looks forward to working closely with Matekane to strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as advance a regional development agenda in order to uplift the living standards of people and countries.

"I wish him good health, wisdom, and strength to consolidate peace, stability and socio-economic development in the Kingdom of Lesotho," he said.