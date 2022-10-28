South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Attends Inauguration of Prime Minister of Lesotho, Right Honourable Mr Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, in Maseru, 28 Oct

press release

President Ramaphosa to attend inauguration of Prime Minister of Lesotho

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 28 October 2022, attend the Inauguration Ceremony of newly elected Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Right Honourable Mr Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, in Maseru.

The inauguration follows the National Assembly elections that took place in the Kingdom of Lesotho on 7 October 2022. Mr Matekane, leader of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), won 56 out of the 79 contested constituencies.

President Ramaphosa is attending at the invitation of His Majesty King Letsie III.

President Ramaphosa's attendance is an expression of South Africa's continued support for the Basotho and of the firm bonds and friendship between the two countries.

Relations between the two countries are based on shared language, history, and culture. Full diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

The Kingdom of Lesotho provided shelter and support to South African liberation cadres in their fight against apartheid.

The Inauguration ceremony will take place in Maseru, Lesotho, as follows:

Date: 28 October 2022

Time: 09:00

NB: A clean feed will be made available on the following satellite parameters for interested broadcasters:

Lesotho patameters:

SAT AMOS 7

3.9 west longitude

DOWNLINK 12649.5mhz

SYM RATE 2.7MS/s

DVBS2. H2.64

FEC. 5/6

Broadcasters can directly make further arrangements with Mr Dyke Sehloho on +266 62964099.

Media enquires: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa on +27 82 835 6315