Nigeria: Atiku in U.S. for a Week-Long High-Level Engagement - Ibe

29 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

On Thursday, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar arrived in Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday by Mr Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku.

According to Ibe, the presidential candidate will be in the U.S. for a week-long engagement that will make it opportune for the frontline presidential candidate to share his vision for Nigeria with U.S. business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

He also said that the visit would afford Atiku the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria.

He added that the delegation of the former Vice President comprised senior members of the PDP presidential campaign council, personal aides and other members of the PDP.

"Those in the official delegation included the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, as well as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, among others," he said.

